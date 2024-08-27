Sections
Local NewsJanuary 6, 2025

Local customers warned about egg supplies

Ongoing national egg shortage, caused by bird flu, affecting prices across country

Anthony Kuipers
A sign telling customers about possible egg shortages is seen at WinCo in Lewiston on Sunday.
A sign telling customers about possible egg shortages is seen at WinCo in Lewiston on Sunday.Matt Baney/Lewiston Tribune

Shoppers at local WinCo stores this weekend likely noticed signs informing them about how the store’s egg supply is being affected by a nationwide shortage.

“Due to the ongoing impact of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza on poultry populations, egg supplies have been affected, leading to higher costs,” the sign reads at the Moscow and Lewiston stores.

It goes on to say that WinCo will continue to monitor egg costs closely, and adjust prices when those costs come down.

Empty egg shelves and higher prices may be more common across area grocery stores as supplies are being affected by bird flu.

According to a Thursday USA Today report, the average prices across the nation for a dozen eggs rose from $2.52 at the beginning of 2024 to $3.65 in November. In California, 14 million egg-laying hens have died from the virus.

That state has seen egg prices reach as high as $8.97, according to an Axios report Friday.

The Seattle Times reported Saturday that Seattle grocers have seen prices upward of $6.99. Some stores in the city are limiting customers to two cartons maximum.

While the virus is deadly to chickens, the eggs are still safe to eat, according to the USA Today report.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

