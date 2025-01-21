Local districts among leaders in per-student spending

Several local school districts are in the top 20 in Idaho for per-student spending, according to statewide data from Idaho Education News.

Culdesac School District ranks eighth, spending $22,875 dollars per student. Salmon River of Riggins ranks 13th and spends $21,412 per student.

The list includes traditional public school districts as well as charter schools. There are 189 school districts represented in the data.

The data does not provide student enrollment numbers, but it does show each district’s general fund.

Culdesac, for example, has a general fund of just over $2.4 million, according to the data. Salmon River’s general fund is $2.7 million.