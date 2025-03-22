Local Social Security office could be caught in DOGE overhaul

The Lewiston Social Security Administration office faces an uncertain future following cost saving measures advanced by the Trump Administration and its Department of Government Efficiency.

The nearly 8,000-square foot office on the corner of Fifth Street and 19th Avenue is open. Earlier this month, it appeared on a list of more than 400 “non-core” federal properties that could be sold. The list was later rescinded by the General Services Administration. But the bureaucracy that manages federal property didn’t walk back its intention to rightsize the federal real estate portfolio and said it is exploring “innovative approaches” to do so.

“We anticipate the list will be republished in the near future after we evaluate this initial input and determine how we can make it easier for stakeholders to understand the nuances of the assets listed. As we stated in our press release, ‘GSA will continuously review and update the list of non-core assets,’” said a statement provided by agency spokesperson Christi Chidester Votisek

The appearance of the Lewiston office on the list has predictably led to rumors about its future. A spokesperson for Sen. Mike Crapo (R) Idaho said constituents have contacted his office with concerns the office will close.