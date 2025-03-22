Local Social Security office could be caught in DOGE overhaul

The Lewiston Social Security Administration office faces an uncertain future following cost saving measures advanced by the Trump Administration and its Department of Government Efficiency.
The nearly 8,000-square foot office on the corner of Fifth Street and 19th Avenue is open. Earlier this month, it appeared on a list of more than 400 “non-core” federal properties that could be sold. The list was later rescinded by the General Services Administration. But the bureaucracy that manages federal property didn’t walk back its intention to rightsize the federal real estate portfolio and said it is exploring “innovative approaches” to do so.
“We anticipate the list will be republished in the near future after we evaluate this initial input and determine how we can make it easier for stakeholders to understand the nuances of the assets listed. As we stated in our press release, ‘GSA will continuously review and update the list of non-core assets,’” said a statement provided by agency spokesperson Christi Chidester Votisek
The appearance of the Lewiston office on the list has predictably led to rumors about its future. A spokesperson for Sen. Mike Crapo (R) Idaho said constituents have contacted his office with concerns the office will close.
“He is in contact with the Administration to find out more details and ensure that Lewiston and North Central Idahoans will still be able to get the services they need,” said Crapo Communications Director Melanie Lawhorn in an email message to the Tribune.
Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Russ Fulcher, both Idaho Republicans, did not respond to the Tribune’s request for information about their knowledge of the office or the administration’s plans for it.
If the office does close it could make it more difficult for people to manage their Social Security benefits. In a Tuesday news release, the Social Security Administration said it will adopt stronger identity verification procedures to guard against fraud. People seeking benefits or those making changes to their direct deposit accounts will no longer be able to do so by phone. Instead they will have to do it online or by visiting a local social security office.
“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” said Lee Dudek, acting commissioner of Social Security in the news release. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”
