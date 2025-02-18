Locals protest Trump’s policies

Protests against the Trump administration and its policies took place Monday throughout the country, including at Clarkston and Moscow.
Below are details on the local gatherings.
Clarkston gathering draws 50
About 50 people attended the protest at noon in Clarkston that began at Clarkston City Hall and traveled down Sixth Street to the U.S. Post Office building. The crowd held signs and chanted phrases like “hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go” and “we’re not going back” as cars drove by with several honking in support to the cheers of the crowd.
By 12:30 p.m. the protesters returned to city hall.
Becky Eklund of the Asotin County Democrats helped organize the event as part of other protests around the country on Presidents Day. Although it was with the Asotin County organization, people from Lewiston attended as well. Despite the cold and rainy weather, Eklund was pleased with the turnout.
“I think people are so angry about what’s going on, people turn out on a rainy day,” Eklund said.
Signs at the event reference President Donald Trump as well as Elon Musk, a “special government employee” who is working with the Trump administration in the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency. One group also held an LGBTQ+ Pride flag. Others held signs about “protecting democracy.”
“I think Trump is violating the Constitution; he’s breaking the law,” Eklund said on why she was at the protest.
Eklund also highlighted issues with the Trump administration, such as withholding congressionally approved funding, firing federal workers, leaving the World Health Organization, dismantling USAID and violating civil rights.
“The list is long,” Eklund said.
Clarkston residents Billie Snell, Theresa Christman and Emily (who didn’t provide her last name) all attended the event. Snell and Emily said they are personally feeling some of the effects of the Trump administration.
Snell said she’s a racial minority. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump was calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and Snell was targeted for “being Chinese,” even though she’s not Chinese. Now in Trump’s second administration, she’s had people threatening her by saying they’re “calling ICE,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I have experienced more outward racism toward me in the community than I have my entire life,” Snell said.
As Snell, Christman and Emily walked back from the protest, a vehicle drove by and someone shouted “white power” at the group.
Despite some of the racism Snell has faced, the crowd that gathered at the protest was comforting.
“It’s nice to see a sense of community that’s more welcoming in the valley,” Snell said.
That helps her feel safer, supported and accepted.
Emily has a daughter who’s trans and restrictions by the Trump administration and comments on local social media have been felt by Emily’s daughter.
“She’s definitely been affected here — this is close to home,” Emily said.
Christman noted the effect the Trump administration could have on women’s rights and access to health care. She was also concerned about climate change and letting billionaires control the government.
But Christman also spoke of unity. She said that issues like rising prices for groceries and housing are ones that everyone has to deal with. She hopes the county can find common ground on those issues and come together.
“We’re all Americans,” Christman said. “Republican and Democrat, we all love our country.”
Moscow protester: ‘They have broken that trust’
MOSCOW — A small group of people spent part of Presidents Day in front of City Hall near one of Moscow’s busiest intersections to protest the current state of the federal government.
“I believe democracy is trust between our elected officials and their constituents and I believe they have broken that trust fundamentally,” said Moscow resident Claudia Selmer.
She joined 12 other people Monday afternoon who saw invitations on social media to put on a public demonstration expressing their frustrations with elected leaders.
As the rain poured down, Moscow resident Nils Peterson held a sign asking people to call Congress and tell them to “Do Your Job.”
He said there does not seem to be an appropriate division of duties between President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress, as the president has too much influence over the government’s operations.
“Right now we don’t seem to have a functioning tripartite government,” he said.
The influence of the executive branch was a common concern among the group of protesters. Dave Savage said Congress’s power to appropriate funding is being subverted by the president.
“We are not a monarchy, we are a nation of laws,” he said. “And it looks like they’re either breaking laws or they’re preparing to break laws in order to accomplish the goal of creating an authoritarian state.”
Savage said he hopes Monday’s protest will help raise awareness against the disinformation he believes is coming from the right wing.
Selmer said she hopes the protest shows people with similar concerns that they have solidarity, even in a red state like Idaho.
“I hope it shows people that you’re not alone if you feel threatened by the current administration or if you feel frustrated with what’s happening, you have people in your community who do care about you and want to stand up for you,” she said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297. Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.