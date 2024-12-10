Lodging tax revenue questioned

Clarkston’s hotel-and-motel lodging tax distribution was called into question Monday night at the city council meeting.

Connie Morrow, a longtime Asotin County Family Aquatic Center board member, said she was assured by Clarkston officials that the center would receive $70,000 from the lodging tax revenue in 2025. Instead, it was allocated $25,000.

“We are grateful for the $25,000, but we were promised a lot more than that and budgeted for $70,000,” Morrow said. “We are asking the city to reconsider this.”

Lodging taxes collected in Asotin County must be used for tourism promotion activities and facilities, and the aquatic center clearly meets the qualifications, Morrow said.

More than 100,000 people visited the center this year, and the facility is serving all ages, from babies to senior citizens. Enrollment is up, and people throughout the region continue to use the swimming pools and gym on a daily basis, Morrow said.

In addition, Morrow told the council she met with the mayor, the former city administrator, a councilor, aquatic center management and county officials in mid-September. At that meeting, Clarkston officials “promised” the $70,000 would come through, and that the funding would be sustainable, she said.

“The city stopped giving to the aquatic center 10 years ago, and it seems like they’ve dropped the ball again,” Morrow said.