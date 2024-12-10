Lodging tax revenue questioned

Clarkston’s hotel-and-motel lodging tax distribution was called into question Monday night at the city council meeting.
Connie Morrow, a longtime Asotin County Family Aquatic Center board member, said she was assured by Clarkston officials that the center would receive $70,000 from the lodging tax revenue in 2025. Instead, it was allocated $25,000.
“We are grateful for the $25,000, but we were promised a lot more than that and budgeted for $70,000,” Morrow said. “We are asking the city to reconsider this.”
Lodging taxes collected in Asotin County must be used for tourism promotion activities and facilities, and the aquatic center clearly meets the qualifications, Morrow said.
More than 100,000 people visited the center this year, and the facility is serving all ages, from babies to senior citizens. Enrollment is up, and people throughout the region continue to use the swimming pools and gym on a daily basis, Morrow said.
In addition, Morrow told the council she met with the mayor, the former city administrator, a councilor, aquatic center management and county officials in mid-September. At that meeting, Clarkston officials “promised” the $70,000 would come through, and that the funding would be sustainable, she said.
“The city stopped giving to the aquatic center 10 years ago, and it seems like they’ve dropped the ball again,” Morrow said.
During council comments, Councilor Skate Pierce encouraged Morrow to get on the agenda at a Public Works Committee meeting in January to discuss her concerns.
Lodging taxes at area hotels, motels and short-term rentals are collected each year and typically distributed to qualified applicants that are approved by a committee. This is the first year the aquatic center has applied for the funding, Morrow said. Officials encouraged the board to seek the designated tourism money after other revenue streams were reduced.
According to city documents, Visit Lewis-Clark Valley is slated to receive $145,000 next year for tourism services. Valley Vision, a nonprofit economic development organization, will receive $10,000.
In other city business, the council heard first readings of several ordinances related to the 2025 budget. A 4% increase in sanitation rates is among the action items that will be voted on at the Dec. 23 council meeting.
Under the consent agenda, the city approved a $20,000 contribution to the Asotin County Public Health District in 2025, a stormwater agreement and an engagement letter to Teresa Johnson, CPA, to help with audits and the city’s annual report next year.
The estimated completion date for the roundabout at Bridge, Diagonal and Second streets is sometime in March, according to Public Works Director Mike Dimmick. Construction of the new roundabout near the Interstate Bridge has been ongoing since late May.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.