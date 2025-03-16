Looking at COVID-19, five years later

On Jan. 21, 2020, the state of Washington reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. On March 13 of that year, Idaho would do the same.

By the time the World Health Organization announced the end of the global Public Health Emergency to COVID-19 in May of 2023, the world, for many, felt fundamentally changed.

Public demonstrators had stormed Idaho’s Capitol building and shut down school board meetings by refusing to mask. Health care workers reported record levels of burnout, and the industry saw an exodus of professionals.

Political activism in the middle of it all galvanized some, and revealed fault lines within American communities. And across the United States, more than a million people died from COVID-19.

Two years after the official end of the pandemic, The Tribune caught up with local residents and doctors to talk about moving forward, how the experience changed them, and wisdom they’ve gleaned along the way. These are their reflections.

Dr. Pete Mikkelsen

Dr. Pete Mikkelsen is the chief medical officer for Pullman Regional Hospital, an emergency physician, and medical director for the hospital’s emergency department.

In his work, he juggles health care administrative tasks with caring for patients. When the pandemic began, he said, health care workers dealt with a lot of fear for their patients, and for themselves.

“There were stories of young, otherwise healthy, physicians who died of COVID early on,” he said. “That hit home for a lot of us. There were a lot of unknowns.”

Mikkelsen said in many ways, the pandemic brought out the best in providers as they worked together to take care of their community. But that focus also meant health care workers couldn’t work toward other goals. That’s something they’re still catching up on, he said.

“I think a lot of people felt like they had all these things on their agenda that they wanted to achieve that we had to put on the back burner,” Mikkelsen said. “A lot of organizations went through this, where they had to start becoming more strategic because you can’t do everything.”

Post-pandemic, doctors are seeing more patients than ever, Mikkelsen said. He estimates at his emergency department, there is a 20%-25% higher patient volume than before the pandemic.

At Pullman Regional, where administrators are preparing for an expansion, patients in the emergency department are often treated on gurneys in the hallway as rooms fill up. That expansion is still about two years away, he said.

“We have six patients in the hallway and eight in rooms, and a few more in the waiting room,” Mikkelsen said during his early March interview. “That’s the reality right now. We have one nurse who’s taking care of three patients with acute behavioral health crises.”

Health care providers, especially in emergency care, are also increasingly concerned with workplace violence post-pandemic, he said. Some research suggests the pandemic may have contributed to an increase in violence against health care workers.

Some proposed legislation would establish federal criminal penalties for attacking health care workers. Many efforts within hospitals focus on de-escalation and response plans.

“A lot of it has to do with predicting and preventing (violence),” Mikkelsen said. “De-escalation efforts, having an organized response when we have a patient who is agitated.”

Providers also faced a general increase in mental health challenges during the pandemic, Mikkelsen said. Today, he thinks medical professionals are better equipped to seek help when they need it.

“Physicians are certainly talking more about their own mental health care. They’re getting treatment for depression and anxiety and other mental health things,” he said. “So, I think that’s probably a positive to come out of this,” he said.

Dr. Jacques Bouchard

Dr. Jacques Bouchard is a family medicine doctor and the owner of Link Family Medicine, which is a direct primary care clinic in Moscow.

When the pandemic started, Bouchard was working in a local fee-for-service clinic. He said normal health services ground to a halt.

“We essentially combed through our schedules and whoever was not urgent, we called those patients and said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna reschedule you,’” Bouchard said.

One of the most stressful experiences for him, Bouchard said, was when a patient needed surgery in the middle of the pandemic but couldn’t find a hospital with the resources to take him.

“Three or four of his vessels were blocked and he needed the intervention of a bypass graft,” Bouchard said. “He went up to Kootenai (Health). And was all ready. And they’re like, yep, you need the surgery. You probably needed the surgery yesterday.”

But because no ICU beds were available to transfer someone after his surgery, Bouchard said, his patient had to wait at least a month. All the other hospitals had the same problem, Bouchard said.

“They had the ready space to do the operation. They had the manpower to do it. They had the resources, but they didn’t have the hospital space to take care of him.

Bouchard was also a first step for many people seeking mental health care, he said. In a small town with only a few psychiatrists, he said, family medicine doctors are often the first point of contact for people with mental health problems.

“I encountered a lot more anxiety and depression that I treated,” he said.

Looking back, Bouchard said, the lessons from the pandemic reinforced his understanding of how people make their medical decisions, about things like vaccinations, and how he can help them make those decisions.

Bouchard can’t change what people believe, he said. But what he can do is share what choices he makes for his own health and his family.

“When I tell patients about COVID and how it can be prevented by a vaccine, I tell them in the same breath, ‘I get the vaccine. My wife gets the vaccine. All our kids get the vaccine,’” he said. “By telling them personally that you’re invested in this, most studies (show), as well as anecdotally with my patients, that goes a long way.”

Melyssa Andrews

Two years ago, Melyssa Andrews, 47, spoke with the Tribune about her time during the pandemic.

A health care worker, Andrews also suffered her own losses during the pandemic, including the deaths of several grandparents and friends.

Five years later, Andrews said, her family is still recovering from the pandemic. Andrews is still a working mother, supporting her own mother, and now-17-year-old daughter.

One of the hardest things has been helping her daughter move on and cope with negativity in online spaces, Andrews said.

“It’s hard on our kids. They don’t have the ability to cope and adapt, because it’s all they know,” she said. “Even adults got locked into the electronic age.”

Andrews has been trying to pull herself and her daughter away from electronics, she said. She goes on trips with her family to places like the Wallowa mountain ranges, boat rides on the Snake River, and stops at Lake Coeur d’Alene and Palouse Falls.

In her work in health care, Andrews said, she saw a shift where more people seemed willing to act aggressively toward workers even after the pandemic ended.

“We’re in a new normal where there’s less accountability for actions and people are finding it acceptable to be rude in public,” she said. “It’s hard working in any field that you deal with customer service because people do find that it’s OK to treat people badly.”

Andrews said she’s also seen hostility toward people who still wear masks. But often, those who mask up are doing so because they’re more susceptible to disease.

“There’s a reason that people are still wearing masks. It’s not because they’re one political party or another, it’s because they have medical ailments,” she said. “I just think that people need to be kinder to others.”