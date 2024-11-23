WARNS looks at the youth experiences that are “critical for healthy, social, emotional, and educational development,” according to a news release from the Pullman LWV. The WARNS project aims at a strength-based approach at helping young people move forward in a positive way, according to the news release.

The presentation will be preceded by a holiday cookie exchange; attendees are asked to bring a treat to share. This event is open to the public.

Visit the LWV Pullman website at bit.ly/4g1sVyc, or contact LWV Pullman community outreach coordinator Libby Walker at (509) 432-4756 or callie840@yahoo.com for more information.