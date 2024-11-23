Sections
Local News
November 23, 2024

LWV Pullman to host holiday cookie exchange and presentation on school attendance and engagement

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The League of Women Voters of Pullman will host a presentation Dec. 5 about using WARNS in relation to school attendance and engagement.

Washington State University College of Education professor Brian French will present the WARNS project — Washington Assessment of the Risks and Needs of Students — in relation to school engagement an absenteeism. The presentation is scheduled for 7-9:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at 310 W. Main St., in Pullman.

WARNS looks at the youth experiences that are “critical for healthy, social, emotional, and educational development,” according to a news release from the Pullman LWV. The WARNS project aims at a strength-based approach at helping young people move forward in a positive way, according to the news release.

The presentation will be preceded by a holiday cookie exchange; attendees are asked to bring a treat to share. This event is open to the public.

Visit the LWV Pullman website at bit.ly/4g1sVyc, or contact LWV Pullman community outreach coordinator Libby Walker at (509) 432-4756 or callie840@yahoo.com for more information.

