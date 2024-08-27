LWV to explore history of disability rights

PULLMAN — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will explore the history of the disability rights movement in a program slated this month.
The league announced on its website the virtual event, “History of Disability Rights” will be shown 7-8:30 p.m. March 31 over Zoom.
The presentation will share stories of activists and events that shaped the legal history of those rights in the U.S., along with ongoing work for accessibility and inclusion.
The Zoom address can be accessed here https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82387185069?pwd=YUh5b1FVbTdlRHNzV2VzeVJkcnJzdz09