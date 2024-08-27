Sections
Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Main Salmon River Road near Riggins closed because of snow, rock danger

Lewiston Tribune

RIGGINS — The Main Salmon River Road shortly after it branches off from U.S. Highway 95 is being closed because of snow slides and falling rocks, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The road will be closed from the old mill site to Vinegar Creek — a stretch of about 25 miles.

The road is closed to all traffic except for people who reside along the Main Salmon River Road. Residents are allowed to travel the road at their own risk, according to the news release.

“The road will be closed until such time as there is no longer a danger of potential slides,” the news release said.

The road closure is being carried out by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho County Road Department.

