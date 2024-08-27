Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice bill

BOISE — When the Gov. Brad Little’s office set up to receive input on its main phone line on whether constituents thought he should sign or veto House Bill 93, more than 86% of constituents asked him to veto it.

The $50 million school choice tax credit bill was signed into law by the governor Thursday, despite the majority of participants providing input by call or email opposing the bill, according to numbers provided by Little’s office over the weekend.

There were 32,366 requests for a veto and 5,091 asking him to sign the bill.

“Gov. Little considers a variety of factors in weighing his decision on any bill that reaches his desk,” Little’s Press Secretary Joan Varsek wrote in an email.