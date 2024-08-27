Man accused of 1st-degree murder

ASOTIN — A 76-year-old Clarkston man is being held in the Asotin County Jail without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

David E. Boyd made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing and will be arraigned Monday for allegedly shooting and killing Chad VanScotter, 53, Tuesday night on the 1200 block of Ash Street.

VanScotter’s family has been notified of his death.

Based on Boyd’s criminal history and the violence of the alleged crime, Judge Tina Kernan granted the prosecutor’s request for no bond. She appointed Attorney Nick Ward to represent Boyd.

VanScotter was reportedly shot in the chest and face with a .38-caliber special firearm. Boyd called 911 to report he had shot and killed his neighbor during a dispute over loud music.

When police arrived, Boyd was in his own apartment with the gun, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told officers he was going to shoot himself but could not bring himself to do it, so he called 911.

Boyd said he’s called police in the past about noise complaints involving VanScotter, but “nothing is ever done.” This time, Boyd said he decided to confront VanScotter, according to court documents.