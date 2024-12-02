Man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident outside of Riggins

RIGGINS — Darwin Vander Esch, the father of a retired NFL player, was arrested for several domestic violence-related charges.

Idaho County Dispatch received a report of domestic battery at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Seven Devils Road outside of Riggins. Idaho County Sheriff’s Office responded and Vander Esch, 61, was arrested for felony attempted strangulation and cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.