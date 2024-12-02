Sections
Local NewsDecember 2, 2024

Man arrested in alleged domestic violence incident outside of Riggins

Vander Esch was arrested for felony attempted strangulation and cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device

story image illustation

RIGGINS — Darwin Vander Esch, the father of a retired NFL player, was arrested for several domestic violence-related charges.

Idaho County Dispatch received a report of domestic battery at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Seven Devils Road outside of Riggins. Idaho County Sheriff’s Office responded and Vander Esch, 61, was arrested for felony attempted strangulation and cited for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication device, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

Vander Esch is the father of Leighton Vander Esch, a retired NFL player who was a standout football player at Salmon River High in Riggins, Boise State University and with the Dallas Cowboys. Leighton Vander Esch's NFL career ran from 2018-23, and he announced his retirement this past March.

