A 76-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor during a dispute, according to a news release from the Clarkston Police Department.
The suspect, who wasn't named in the news release, was arrested for second-degree murder and booking into the Asotin County Jail.
The incident happened along the 1200 block of Ash Street in Clarkston just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called for a report of a gunshot victim, and they found a dead male when they arrived, according to the news release.
"Officers contacted a second male subject on scene who stated he had shot his neighbor during a dispute between the two men," according to the news release.
The man was interviews by officers at the Clarkston Police Department headquarters, and was then arrested.
The name of the male who died will be announced once next of kin is notified and the Asotin County coroner approves it, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.