A 76-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor during a dispute, according to a news release from the Clarkston Police Department.

The suspect, who wasn't named in the news release, was arrested for second-degree murder and booking into the Asotin County Jail.

The incident happened along the 1200 block of Ash Street in Clarkston just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called for a report of a gunshot victim, and they found a dead male when they arrived, according to the news release.