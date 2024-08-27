Man charged with murder in Orchards shooting

Joseph S. Nesbitt has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jessica R. Dalton.

Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. However, Nesbitt was medically unavailable and his court date was moved to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Olds did appoint the State Public Defender to represent Nesbitt, according to a Nez Perce County official.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lewiston police responded at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 4 to the 400 block of Park Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. Dispatch reported an emergency call from Nesbitt’s father indicated that Nesbitt allegedly killed someone and was going to kill himself.

Police approached the home and set up a perimeter. Lewiston police talked with Nesbitt’s father, who reported that Nesbitt’s mother received a call that Nesbitt allegedly shot Dalton, his ex-girlfriend, and was going to kill himself. Nesbitt had reportedly told family members he believed Dalton had been cheating on him, according to the affidavit.

Lewiston police contacted Nesbitt, who allegedly told them he was shot and that he shot another person. Nesbitt reportedly told police to come inside because he was too injured to come outside. Eventually Nesbitt crawled outside and was handcuffed. Medics delivered aid to Nesbitt, who had a gunshot wound to his head, and he was then taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to the affidavit.

Police entered the home and found Dalton deceased. After police obtained a search warrant, investigators found two gunshot wounds on Dalton. They also found ammunition boxes and cases and a bloody handgun near her body. Nesbitt’s cellphone was allegedly near the gun, as well as a men’s slip-on shoes. Police also discovered other evidence belonging to Dalton that suggested a struggle took place in the front yard, bathroom and living room, according to the affidavit.