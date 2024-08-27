Sections
Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Man charged with murder in Orchards shooting

Joseph S. Nesbitt has yet to appear on first-degree murder charge in Feb. 4 death of Jessica R. Dalton

Kaylee Brewster
Joseph S. Nesbitt
Joseph S. Nesbitt

Joseph S. Nesbitt has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Jessica R. Dalton.

Nesbitt, 38, of Lewiston, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. However, Nesbitt was medically unavailable and his court date was moved to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Olds did appoint the State Public Defender to represent Nesbitt, according to a Nez Perce County official.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lewiston police responded at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 4 to the 400 block of Park Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. Dispatch reported an emergency call from Nesbitt’s father indicated that Nesbitt allegedly killed someone and was going to kill himself.

Police approached the home and set up a perimeter. Lewiston police talked with Nesbitt’s father, who reported that Nesbitt’s mother received a call that Nesbitt allegedly shot Dalton, his ex-girlfriend, and was going to kill himself. Nesbitt had reportedly told family members he believed Dalton had been cheating on him, according to the affidavit.

Lewiston police contacted Nesbitt, who allegedly told them he was shot and that he shot another person. Nesbitt reportedly told police to come inside because he was too injured to come outside. Eventually Nesbitt crawled outside and was handcuffed. Medics delivered aid to Nesbitt, who had a gunshot wound to his head, and he was then taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to the affidavit.

Police entered the home and found Dalton deceased. After police obtained a search warrant, investigators found two gunshot wounds on Dalton. They also found ammunition boxes and cases and a bloody handgun near her body. Nesbitt’s cellphone was allegedly near the gun, as well as a men’s slip-on shoes. Police also discovered other evidence belonging to Dalton that suggested a struggle took place in the front yard, bathroom and living room, according to the affidavit.

Forensic analysis of Nesbitt’s phone allegedly showed that he coaxed Dalton to the home, asking her to bring her dog. Surveillance photos at Nesbitt’s home allegedly depict the altercation between Nesbitt and Dalton. It also allegedly showed Nesbitt shooting Dalton and himself, according to the affidavit.

The maximum penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison or the death penalty.

Nesbitt has a history of domestic violence and “presents a risk to the public and himself,” according to court documents.

Bail was recommended at $1 million by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder for Nesbitt was issued Feb. 7 and returned Sunday. The warrant also has a $1 million bond that was signed by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

