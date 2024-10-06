Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 6, 2024
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Idaho State Police say brake malfunction led to pickup crashing along Elk City Summit Road
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police

A 41-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man who died was a passenger in a 2001 Ford F350 pickup that was driven by a 57-year-old man from Nampa. There was also a 67-year-old woman in the vehicle.

According to the news release, the pickup was traveling west on Elk City Summit Road, in the area of Newsome Creek Road. The vehicle lost the ability to brake, which caused it to drive off the road and go up an embankment before overturning.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. The 57-year-old male sustained no injuries; the 67-year-old female passenger was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The road was closed for more than three hours in both directions for emergency responders to process the crash scene.

The female passenger was wearing a seat belt; both males weren't wearing seat belts, according to the news release.

Alcohol and speed aren't believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 6
Wallen Fire 50% contained, but low visibility leads to wreck...
Local NewsOct. 6
Area Support Groups
Local NewsOct. 6
This week’s meetings
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsOct. 6
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Evacuation order changed to 'be ready' at area northeast of Moscow
Cold front delivers winds, mayhem
Local NewsOct. 5
Cold front delivers winds, mayhem
United introduces larger jets for Denver flight
Local NewsOct. 5
United introduces larger jets for Denver flight
Genesee has new resource officer
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee has new resource officer
WSU veterinarians celebrate 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU veterinarians celebrate 125 years
Future of Latah County jail unknown
Local NewsOct. 5
Future of Latah County jail unknown
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy