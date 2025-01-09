Man held on $100,000 for vehicle chase

A 32-year-old man is being held on a $100,000 bond after allegedly leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase from the Lewiston Orchards to Lapwai.

A Nez Perce County Sheriff deputy overheard Lewiston police radio traffic around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday concerning a small black pickup that was driving erratically west of the Lewiston Orchards. Police believed the vehicle was a Toyota Tacoma that was reported stolen earlier in the week. The deputy responded to the 600 block of Warner Avenue and saw the Toyota traveling east and turned on the emergency lights to have the Toyota pull over, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The Toyota didn’t stop and the deputy saw the driver, later identified as Matthew M. Morris, and noted it was a man with facial hair in a black hoodie. The deputy was able to see the Toyota traveling south run the red light at the intersection of 10th Street and Thain Road. The vehicle made multiple lane changes to pass through traffic. The deputy estimated the speed of the Toyota as up to 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The Toyota then went the wrong way around the roundabout on Powers Avenue, continued on to 14th Street and then headed east on Ripon Avenue at estimated speeds of more than 75 mph. Morris allegedly left city limits on Tammany Creek Road reaching speeds of more than 85 mph. At the intersection of Webb and Waha roads the vehicle began to increase to speeds of around 85-90 mph on a 45 mph road, according to the affidavit.

The deputy spoke with Nez Perce Tribal Police, who were setting up spike strips, which were used at the intersection of Webb Creek Lane and Webb Road. At the intersection of McCormack Ridge Road and Webb Road the Toyota’s passenger side front tire deflated and the tire was falling apart. The speed reduced to 60 mph, then 55 mph and the tire came off the rim. However, when Morris allegedly reached U.S. Highway 95 he continued north and didn’t stop for a stop sign. The vehicle increased the speed back to a high of 80 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

Tribal officers were then staged at Schwab Screw Machine on Webb Road and joined the pursuit. Morris also allegedly crossed the center line of the highway several times while the vehicle. The chase continued on U.S. 95 through Lapwai to Tom Beall Road at speeds of 45 mph. Then the vehicle turned south on White Road at 35 mph. Tribal officers advised that White Road is a dead-end road and were preparing for the pursuit to continue on foot. Morris allegedly attempted to turn west onto Sandhill Lane, but missed and drove off the road into a field, according to the affidavit.

Tribal police were able to take Morris, and a passenger, Jasmine F. McCormack, into custody after they left the Toyota. Both had warrants for their arrest, Morris had one from Nez Perce County and McCormack had a tribal warrant. Deputies confirmed that the vehicle was the Toyota stolen from Lewiston using the registration. As Morris was being searched after his arrest the deputy allegedly found a hypodermic needler. He was taken into custody for eluding and grand theft, according to the affidavit.