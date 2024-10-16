Man pleads guilty to attempted murder

Jody Bohn pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an incident where he struck a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times.

Second District Judge Michelle Evans accepted Bohn’s plea, which came out of a plea agreement. Bohn, 59, of Lewiston, was charged with attempted murder for trying to kill Susan O. Jackson in August at Pioneer Park. Jackson was sleeping in the park when she was confronted by Bohn and attacked.

The maximum penalty for attempted murder is 15 years in prison as well as a $25,000 fine.

Evans asked Bohn how he pleaded twice before she accepted his plea; he replied “guilty, your honor” both times.

Evans asked Bohn why he was pleading guilty and Bohn said that he saw pictures from the incident and “it appears to be me.”