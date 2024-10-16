Sections
Local NewsOctober 16, 2024

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder

Jody Bohn charged in August for hammer attack in Pioneer Park

Kaylee Brewster Lewiston Tribune
Jody A. Bohn
Jody Bohn pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an incident where he struck a woman in the head with a hammer multiple times.

Second District Judge Michelle Evans accepted Bohn’s plea, which came out of a plea agreement. Bohn, 59, of Lewiston, was charged with attempted murder for trying to kill Susan O. Jackson in August at Pioneer Park. Jackson was sleeping in the park when she was confronted by Bohn and attacked.

The maximum penalty for attempted murder is 15 years in prison as well as a $25,000 fine.

Evans asked Bohn how he pleaded twice before she accepted his plea; he replied “guilty, your honor” both times.

Evans asked Bohn why he was pleading guilty and Bohn said that he saw pictures from the incident and “it appears to be me.”

Evans asked if he had any recollection of the incident and he said that he vaguely remembers what happened. Evans asked if he did what he was charged with and Bohn said yes.

His public defender Lawrence Moran explained that they reviewed photographs and video evidence of the incident. Moran said Bohn was intoxicated during the incident but based on the evidence decided to negotiate rather than go to trial.

“Even today Jody (Bohn) still has struggles recalling precisely what happened then,” Moran said.

Evans scheduled Bohn to be sentenced Dec. 11. before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

