Man seriously injured in head on collision in Wawawai Canyon

A man was flown to a Lewiston hospital after being seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Wawawai Road.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the crash occurred around 10 a.m. in Wawawai Canyon located in southern Whitman County.

Clarkston native Joshua Godwin, 37, was driving a GMC passenger truck northbound when he crossed the center portion of the road. He collided with a newer model GMC passenger truck that was traveling southbound.