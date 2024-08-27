Sections
Local NewsJanuary 12, 2025

March for Life planned next weekend at downtown Lewiston

The annual Lewis-Clark Valley March for Life event for those opposed to abortion is planned for next weekend at downtown Lewiston’s Brackenbury Square.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will begin with music, prayer and a keynote speech from Heather Lawless, the founder of the Idaho Coalition for Life, “an advisory group of pregnancy care centers to legislators in Idaho,” according to a news release.

Lawless is the founder of the Reliance Center, which advocates for alternatives to abortion.

After the initial events, there will be a march through downtown Lewiston. Organizers are encouraging participants to “bring tasteful signs that support life of all ages and stages.”

The event will conclude at noon.

