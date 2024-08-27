Idaho Legislature's end date in sight; here is what's happened so far

As the Idaho Legislature heads into what’s targeted as the last month of the session — though who can say when it will truly wrap up — there’s been a few headline items already passed, and many more budget bills to go before lawmakers may head home.

With hundreds of bills introduced and in various stages of consideration, here is a nonexhaustive look at some of the main topics that have come up so far.

School choice

After years of proposals and pressure to pass a bill to allow state funds to go toward private education, the Legislature this year passed a $50 million school choice tax credit. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed HB 93 on Thursday, marking the first time in state history state funds will be allowed to go toward private K-12 school tuition.

There was lengthy debate on the bill and overwhelming opposition from public school advocacy groups. Its supporters argued that parents should be able to access state funds if public school isn’t working for their children, and opponents argued that the state shouldn’t fund another system of education when they felt Idaho’s public schools weren’t adequately supported.

Medicaid

As has been the case for a number of years, the Medicaid program and ways to contain its costs have been a major topic of debate during the 2025 session.

Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, introduced a bill to fully repeal Medicaid expansion — a program approved by Idaho voters via a ballot initiative in 2018 to expand coverage to those who earned too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid and not enough to get insurance through the state health care exchange. This bill has not advanced since its introduction in January.

Two other bills dealing with Medicaid and expansion are working their way through the system. Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, introduced a bill in early February that required the Department of Health and Welfare to seek permission from the government to make 11 major changes to the program in a short timeline under threat of the full repeal of Medicaid expansion. Many argued the conditions in the bill were impossible to meet and would guarantee the repeal.

HB 138 passed the House in a 38-32 vote, and awaits a hearing in the Senate.

Redman and others have also introduced HB 328, which would seek some of the same changes to expansion as HB 138, but would also shift the method of administration of the entire Medicaid program in Idaho. This bill is expected to have a hearing on Tuesday.

Immigration

Republican lawmakers in Idaho have been calling for greater enforcement of illegal immigration, and this year two bills were introduced to create new state-level crimes of being in Idaho without documentation and allow local law enforcement to enforce immigration in certain circumstances.

One of those bills, HB 83, has cleared the Idaho House and advanced through a Senate Committee on Friday. The committee voted to send the house bill to what’s known as the 14th order, which means that senators may submit and vote on potential amendments.