MDSD opens employee housing project

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

———

McCALL — The McCall-Donnelly School District was scheduled to celebrate the grand opening of its new employee housing development with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

The event was to include an open house at the new housing development at 2000 Wolf Pack Place at the corner of Stibnite and Mission Street in McCall.

The project features a total of eight units, including six one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom, two-bath units. There is one 2-bedroom unit specifically built to accommodate those with a disability.

The eight-plex allows up to three people in the one bedroom apartments and five people in the two bedroom apartments, said Jason Clay, MDSD Director of Operations.

Each unit contains high efficiency heat pumps and appliances like full size washer and dryers, ovens, microwaves and indoor storage space.

The school district has worked on the project for about two years after delays due to unforeseen sewer upgrades that were necessary to complete, said Tim Thomas, MDSD interim superintendent.

“It has had some ups and downs along the way, but it is a great asset,” Thomas said. “I hope it eases the housing challenges for our current staff and opens doors for an increased quality of our teaching applicants.”

The units are available to any McCall-Donnelly school district employee, he said.

Employees can apply for a unit and those interested are encouraged to tour the facility during the open house.

Rent will be based on a sliding scale and will include 30% of the employees adjusted gross income, he said.

The project had a $5.3 million budget while the final project cost was $5.2 million. However, final landscaping work will continue this spring.

Before more units are built, the school board will determine the effectiveness of the new units before moving forward with any plans, said Thomas.

— Sierra Christie, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday

MVSD 244: School resource officer hired, in training phase