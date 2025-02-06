‘Medical interventions’ bill could get tweaked

BOISE – A bill that would place broad restrictions on businesses, governments and schools from requiring any “medical intervention” advanced to the Senate, but to receive possible changes.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted to send SB 1023 to the 14th order, which is an order of business on the Senate floor in which members may propose and vote on potential amendments.

Committee members were largely concerned over the vague language to define “medical intervention” and the potential negative impacts on business owners.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, but presented by Leslie Manookian, a Ketchum resident and president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund. She said she wrote the bill to avoid restrictions that were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public health should be restricted to public concerns, where it was originally intended,” Manookian said.

The bill amends an existing law, passed in 2022, that prohibits businesses and government entities from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for employment or entry to a facility. It expands restrictions to public and private schools, which were not included in the original law, and to all medical interventions, which is defined as “any pharmaceutical or biological agent or product designed to alter or restrict the biological functioning of the body.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert, questioned the definition, and what kinds of interventions it would prevent, such as masking or washing hands.

Manookian responded that masks would be included but argued using soap was “more performative” and would not alter functioning enough to be affected. Many studies over the years have shown hand washing with soap is an effective way to prevent illness and the spread of infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Representatives from a number of industries spoke in opposition, specifically because of the broad restrictions they would be placed under and uncertainty about how they could continue with basic safety protocols, such as requiring food service workers to wear gloves and wash their hands.

“If you do not want to submit to an employer’s procedures designed to keep other employees and customers safe, you are free not to work there,” said Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.

Groups such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Health Freedom Idaho, which Manookian serves on the board of, spoke in favor of the bill. A student who had to wear a mask while playing basketball, Cathrien Jones, also testified in support.