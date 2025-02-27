Men sentenced for murder, other charges

SPOKANE — Zachary L. Holt and Dezmonique D. Tenzsley were both sentenced to life in prison for 17 counts, including murder for the deaths of Gale and Jeremy Neal.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice on Wednesday in Spokane sentenced Holt, 24, and Tenzsley, 36, on charges including felony murder in Indian Country, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault of a federal officer, attempted robbery in Indian Country, robbery affecting commerce and several firearm offenses. Holt was also sentenced for first-degree murder in Indian Country and murder resulting from discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Holt and Tenzley were convicted by a jury Nov. 25. The sentence of life in prison is the mandatory sentence for the crimes, acting U.S. Attorney Richard R. Barker announced in a news release from the Department of Justice.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and numerous federal agencies came together to secure some measure of justice on behalf of the victims in this case,” said Barker in the news release, who served as a lead counsel on the case from the start. “This was a complicated investigation and trial, involving nearly sixty witnesses. The U.S. Attorneys Office would not have been able to present this case without the sacrifices of our incredible law enforcement team.”

The news release stated that Holt and Tenzsley went on a six-week crime spree beginning in September 2022 in northern Idaho that ended with their arrest in eastern Washington on Oct. 21, 2022. Holt and Tenzsley robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint inside his trailer Sept. 3, 2022, in Latah County. They stole ammunition, gun parts, car keys and a safe with the title to the victim’s camper trailer. They exchanged gunfire with the victim as they were fleeing the scene.

Then on Oct. 12, 2022, Holt and Tenzsley were looking for someone to rob and invaded two homes and assaulted multiple victims in Lapwai. During the second home invasion, they shot a dog in the face, according to the news release. The dog ended up surviving.

The two took their firearms and stolen property to eastern Washington, where they shot and killed Gale and Jeremy Neal on Oct. 20, 2022, in Keller, Wash.

About 30 minutes before the murders, Holt and Tenzsley were driving on a dirt road in the Keller area. Holt was speeding and swerved to miss a school bus, causing the vehicle to roll into a ditch. Moments later, Holt’s brother, Curry Pinkham, arrived in a red sedan and gave Holt and Tenzsley a ride. Holt and Tenzsley moved several firearms, including the murder weapon and “thousands” or rounds of ammunition, out of the crashed car into the sedan, according to the news release.

Testimony at the trial showed that Holt was upset about wrecking the car and wanted Pinkham to take them to where they could get more drugs and find someone to rob. Pinkham took Holt to a known drug dealer in the area. When they arrived, Holt and Tenzsley put on rubber gloves and masks and the three grabbed firearms from the sedan. Holt and Tenzsley walked to the back of the property where the trailer was located, Jeremy Neal came to the door and Holt demanded money and other items. Holt fired two shots, killing Jeremy Neal and then killed Gale Neal by firing two more shots. Tenzsley was standing guard, armed with a shotgun, according to the news release.