Men sentenced for murder, other charges

SPOKANE — Zachary L. Holt and Dezmonique D. Tenzsley were both sentenced to life in prison for 17 counts, including murder for the deaths of Gale and Jeremy Neal.
U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice on Wednesday in Spokane sentenced Holt, 24, and Tenzsley, 36, on charges including felony murder in Indian Country, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault of a federal officer, attempted robbery in Indian Country, robbery affecting commerce and several firearm offenses. Holt was also sentenced for first-degree murder in Indian Country and murder resulting from discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Holt and Tenzley were convicted by a jury Nov. 25. The sentence of life in prison is the mandatory sentence for the crimes, acting U.S. Attorney Richard R. Barker announced in a news release from the Department of Justice.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and numerous federal agencies came together to secure some measure of justice on behalf of the victims in this case,” said Barker in the news release, who served as a lead counsel on the case from the start. “This was a complicated investigation and trial, involving nearly sixty witnesses. The U.S. Attorneys Office would not have been able to present this case without the sacrifices of our incredible law enforcement team.”
The news release stated that Holt and Tenzsley went on a six-week crime spree beginning in September 2022 in northern Idaho that ended with their arrest in eastern Washington on Oct. 21, 2022. Holt and Tenzsley robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint inside his trailer Sept. 3, 2022, in Latah County. They stole ammunition, gun parts, car keys and a safe with the title to the victim’s camper trailer. They exchanged gunfire with the victim as they were fleeing the scene.
Then on Oct. 12, 2022, Holt and Tenzsley were looking for someone to rob and invaded two homes and assaulted multiple victims in Lapwai. During the second home invasion, they shot a dog in the face, according to the news release. The dog ended up surviving.
The two took their firearms and stolen property to eastern Washington, where they shot and killed Gale and Jeremy Neal on Oct. 20, 2022, in Keller, Wash.
About 30 minutes before the murders, Holt and Tenzsley were driving on a dirt road in the Keller area. Holt was speeding and swerved to miss a school bus, causing the vehicle to roll into a ditch. Moments later, Holt’s brother, Curry Pinkham, arrived in a red sedan and gave Holt and Tenzsley a ride. Holt and Tenzsley moved several firearms, including the murder weapon and “thousands” or rounds of ammunition, out of the crashed car into the sedan, according to the news release.
Testimony at the trial showed that Holt was upset about wrecking the car and wanted Pinkham to take them to where they could get more drugs and find someone to rob. Pinkham took Holt to a known drug dealer in the area. When they arrived, Holt and Tenzsley put on rubber gloves and masks and the three grabbed firearms from the sedan. Holt and Tenzsley walked to the back of the property where the trailer was located, Jeremy Neal came to the door and Holt demanded money and other items. Holt fired two shots, killing Jeremy Neal and then killed Gale Neal by firing two more shots. Tenzsley was standing guard, armed with a shotgun, according to the news release.
Tenzsley, Holt and Pinkham then drove toward Nespelem, Wash. Pinkham was driving and Holt fired several other shots at law enforcement. A Colville Tribal Police sergeant was hit in the forearm and several other bullets hit the patrol vehicle. Holt also fired at another Colville Tribal Police officer with Tenzsley reloading the firearm, according to the news release.
When the three arrived in the Nespelem area, they attempted to hide the vehicle under a tarp and fled on foot, hiding firearms and ammunition through the area. Holt and Tenzsley were apprehended the next day, according to the news release.
The murder investigation revealed the other series of crimes involving Holt and Tenzsley. The firearm used in the shooting on the Nez Perce Reservation was the same gun used during the Neal murders, attempted murder and assault of federal officers.
“These defendants tragically destroyed too many lives to count. They killed two innocent members of the Colville Tribe, permanently injured a dedicated Tribal officer, and opened fire at another officer,” Barker said in the news release. “On the day of these senseless crimes, the entire Nespelem community was in lock down, while Tribal and federal police sought to apprehend Mr. Holt and Mr. Tenzsley. The community then rallied in typical Colville fashion to support the investigation and prosecution of those responsible. Similarly, the Nez Perce Reservation’s Tribal Police Department was instrumental in bringing the Defendants to justice for the criminal conspiracy that began in Northern Idaho.”
The investigation involved numerous witnesses in three tribal communities in two states, dozens of search warrants, forensic testing and numerous meetings with victims and their families. Barker thanked the efforts of state, local and tribal partnerships as well as his staff for bringing justice to the victims
Jarred Michael Erickson, chairperson of the Colville Tribes, said in the news release that the Colville Tribal Police reacted with “incredible bravery and professionalism.” The Colville police worked with other law enforcement agencies, including detective Jordan McNulty and Chief Steve Brown. Erickson also thanked Barker and his office.
“These events were incredibly disruptive to the Colville community. People died and their neighbors had to grapple with shock, grief, and fear as these despicable crimes unfolded,” Erickson said in the news release. “It is extremely gratifying to see justice done today as these murderers will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Criminals everywhere must understand that if they commit their crimes on the Colville Reservation, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles thanked his agency’s detective, Cpl. Ryan Weaver, for his work on the case and the U.S. Department of Justice and all the law enforcement agencies involved. The case was investigated by 16 agencies, including the Colville Tribal Police Department; the FBI; Latah County Sheriff’s Office; Nez Perce Tribal Police Department; Idaho State Patrol; U.S. Border Patrol; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service; and the Washington State Patrol, according to the news release.
“This case is a prime example of how interagency cooperation between state, city, county, tribal, and federal partners can lead to communities being kept safe and take criminals off the street,” Skiles said in the news release. “Justice has been served.”