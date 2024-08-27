Israel and Hamas agree to a Gaza ceasefire, mediators say

Multiple mediators have confirmed that Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire that would pause the war in Gaza and release dozens of hostages. A U.S. official said it was expected the ceasefire would be implemented in the coming days.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, large crowds of joyful Palestinians have taken to the streets, with people cheering and honking car horns.

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, when militants stormed into southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people and abducted around 250. A third of the 100 hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be dead.

The Israel Hamas-war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

Palestinians and Israelis react to ceasefire deal

Ashraf Sahwiel, a displaced man from Gaza City, told the AP by phone that people are celebrating the announcement Wednesday evening that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire.

“People are happy after the suffering they’ve seen for more than a year. We hope it gets implemented,” said Sahwiel, who is currently living in a tent in Deir al-Balah with five family members.

He added everyone has been closely following the negotiations the past few days, “even children who have hope and happiness about going back home.”

As the deal was announced, “hostages square” in Tel Aviv was calm, with some Israelis unaware that it had gone through.

Sharone lifschitz, whose father Oded is being held hostage told the AP by phone she was stunned and grateful but won’t believe it until she sees them come home.

“I can’t wait to see them coming back to their families I’m so desperate to see them if by some miracle my father has survived,” she said.

Now it’s up to everyone not to sabotage it, she said.

Some people whose friends are being held hostage said they won’t trust the deal until all the hostages returned.

“I don’t trust Hamas, don’t trust them at all to bring them back,” said Vered Froner. She and her mother hid in a safe room for 17 hours in Nachal Oz kibbutz during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

She said she’d prefer to have had all of the hostages return at once rather than a phased approach.

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire deal to pause Gaza war and release some hostages, mediators say

DOHA, Qatar — Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, mediators announced Wednesday, pausing a devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip and raising the possibility of winding down the the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.

The deal, coming after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital, promises the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in phases, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and would allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. It also would flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a devastated territory.

Palestinians await news of a ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Dozens of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip lined up at a charity kitchen on Wednesday as they awaited word of a ceasefire.

Aman Abu Jarad, a displaced woman from Beit Hanoun, is yearning to return home and rejoin her siblings and loved ones, despite the massive destruction across the Gaza Strip.

“Even though it has already been bombed, at least we return to our land. The moment a ceasefire takes hold, there is a psychological relief, and you return to the land you used to live on better than being in humiliation,” she said.

Nearly 2 million Palestinians in the territory have been displaced because of the war and are suffering from malnutrition, lack of food aid, destroyed healthcare infrastructure and harsh winter conditions.