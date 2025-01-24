Mike Moyle proposes reducing income tax

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers will consider significantly reducing income taxes this year, resulting in an anticipated $253 million reduction in revenue — with more tax cuts on the way.

House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, presented the proposed bill Thursday to reduce the flat individual and corporate income tax rate from 5.695% to 5.3%, as well as expand income tax exemptions to U.S. military pension income for disabled veterans younger than age 62 who are employed, and all veterans age 62-64. It also removes capital gains taxes on metal bullion.

Moyle said once the subsequent tax bills are proposed, which will include cuts to sales and property taxes, then he expects the total proposed revenue reduction to total close to $400 million.

“The last couple of years, if you’ve watched the state of Idaho, we’ve been trying to do all we can to give money back,” Moyle said.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce the bill, clearing its way to come back for a public hearing. Only Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, voted against its introduction, saying he wanted to see a bigger picture analysis on the overall impact of reducing the state’s revenue so much.

The income and corporate income tax reduction would total about a $240 million reduction in the state’s general fund revenue, the expanded exemptions for military pensions would reduce revenue by about $12 million, and the mining metals capital gains tax elimination would be about $1 million less.

“We are a mineral-rich state,” Moyle said. “I think it is imperative upon us to encourage that in the state of Idaho.”

He said of the exemption on income tax for military pensions that if younger veterans choose to continue to work then their military pension won’t be taxed.