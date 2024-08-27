Minister: Families Must Face Reality

MOSCOW — The Rev. Dr. Jack Worthington, of Philadelphia, a member of the staff of the board of Christian education of the United Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A., told a family life conference here Sunday that families must accept imperfections and learn what they can do without.

Dr. Worthington, whose responsibilities are in the field of family living, said, “We have to face what really matters to us in our relationships.

“We have to accept uncertainties,” he said. “We know changes will take place but we don’t know what they will be.