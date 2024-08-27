Sections
FlashbackOctober 15, 2024

Minister: Families Must Face Reality

MOSCOW — The Rev. Dr. Jack Worthington, of Philadelphia, a member of the staff of the board of Christian education of the United Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A., told a family life conference here Sunday that families must accept imperfections and learn what they can do without.

Dr. Worthington, whose responsibilities are in the field of family living, said, “We have to face what really matters to us in our relationships.

“We have to accept uncertainties,” he said. “We know changes will take place but we don’t know what they will be.

“We have to learn to accept our freedom. We are free to choose the person we would marry but we have the responsibilities that would come from that marriage.”

The conference was the first of a series being conducted by Dr. Worthington in Idaho and Utah. About 35 from north Idaho attended the session here. Among them were the Rev. E. Paul Hovey of the Congregational-Presbyterian (Federated) Church and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Wyide, all of Lewiston.

This story was published in the Oct. 15, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

