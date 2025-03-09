Minute by minute

MOSCOW — Nearly 2½ years after four University of Idaho students were killed in Moscow, more details have emerged about the alleged events that took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

That is when Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their King Road home. The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Dec. 30, 2022.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office recently filed a court document revealing text messages from the victims’ surviving roommates, as well as a transcription of the 911 call that was placed from the house. This information, along with alleged evidence presented in the Moscow Police Department’s probable cause affidavit that was filed Dec. 29, 2022, piece together a timeline of the murders.

Here are some of those details:

1:45 a.m. — Chapin and Kernodle return to the King Road house from the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho campus.

2 a.m. — Goncalves and Mogen were driven to the King Road house after spending time at the Corner Club and the Grub Truck food vendor in downtown Moscow.

2:42 a.m. — Kohberger’s cellphone allegedly was providing coverage to the area of Valley Road in Pullman where his apartment is located and shows him leaving his residence at approximately 2:47 a.m.

2:47-4:48 a.m. — Kohberger’s phone allegedly stops reporting to the network.

2:44 a.m. — A white sedan was allegedly seen on surveillance footage traveling on Nevada Street in Pullman.

2:53 a.m. — A white sedan was seen on surveillance video traveling on Nevada Street toward Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.

2-4 a.m. — This is the period when the victims were asleep or in their rooms, according to the surviving roommate.

4 a.m. — Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery order of food.

4 a.m. — A surviving roommate reported she awoke to what sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in an upstairs bedroom. The roommate said she heard Kernodle say something to the effect of “there’s someone here.” She reported hearing what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle’s room and a male voice saying something to the effect of “it’s OK, I’m going to help you.”

4:12 a.m. — Cellphone records show Kernodle was likely awake using TikTok.

4:17 a.m. — A security camera located at a neighboring King Road residence picked up distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud. A dog can be heard barking numerous times.

A surviving roommate allegedly told police she opened her door after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking toward her. She described the figure as a male 5’10” or taller, male, who was athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past her as she stood in a “frozen shock phase.” The male walked toward the back sliding glass door. She locked herself in her room.

4:19-4:21 a.m. — A surviving roommate attempts to call Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen. All calls go unanswered.

4:22-4:25 a.m. — Text messages between two surviving roommates include these messages:

“No one is answering”

“I’m rlly confused rn”

“Ya dude wtf”

“Xana was wearing all black”

“I’m freaking out rn”

“No it’s like ski mask almost”

“Stfu”

“Actually”

“Like he had seomtbinf over is for head and liddle nd mouth”

“I’m not kidding o am so freaked out”

“So am I”

“My phone is going to die f***”

“Come to my room”

“Run”

“Down here”

“I’m scRwd tho”

“Ya IK but it’s better than being alone”

4:24 a.m. — A roommate’s call to Chapin goes unanswered.

4:27-4:28 a.m. — A roommate’s calls to Goncalves and Kernodle goes unanswered

4:32 a.m. — A text message to Goncalves stating “Pls answer” goes unanswered.

3:26 a.m.-4:20 a.m. — Surveillance footage allegedly shows a white sedan in Moscow traveling westbound on the 700 block of Indian Hills Drive, westbound on Styner Avenue, U.S. Highway 95, and in the King Road neighborhood.

4:50-5:26 a.m. — Kohberger’s phone allegedly travels south on U.S. Highway 95 to Genesee, then west to Uniontown and north back to Pullman.

5:25-5:27 a.m. — The white sedan was allegedly seen traveling in Pullman on Johnson Road, Bishop Boulevard and Stadium Way.

10:23 a.m. — A roommate’s text messages to Goncalves and Mogen stating “Pls answer,” “R u up” and “R u up??” go unanswered.

11:39 a.m. — A surviving roommate texted her father and another individual.

11:58 a.m. — A surviving roommate called 911 after Kernodle’s body was discovered. The dispatcher heard from the roommates and friends that Kernodle was not waking up and that a man was seen in the house during the night.

The dispatcher also heard heaving and crying throughout the call. Several different people spoke to the dispatcher during the 911 call.

Here is a transcription of the call:

Dispatch: 911, location of your emergency.

Woman: Hi, something is happening. Something happened in our house. We don’t know what. We have …

Dispatch: What is the address of the emergency?

Woman: 1122 - no don’t ...

Dispatch: What is the rest of the address?

Woman: Oh, Kings Road.

Dispatch: Okay. And is that a house or an apartment?

Woman: It’s a house.

Dispatch: Can you repeat the address to make sure that I have it right?

Woman1: I’ll talk to you guys. We’re, um, we live at the right, so we’re next to them.

Dispatch: I need someone to repeat the address for verification.

Woman1: The - the address? 1122 King Road.

Dispatch: And what’s the phone number that you’re calling from?

Woman1: What’s your phone number?

(The next several statements are redacted.)

Dispatch: Okay. And tell me exactly what’s going on.

Woman1: Um, one of our – one of the roommates who’s passed out and she was drunk last night and she’s not waking up.