Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 5, 2025

Missing Whitman County ballots remain a mystery

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The U.S. Postal Service released its report on hundreds of missing ballots in Whitman County, but an “extensive investigation” didn’t yield any answers.

On Tuesday, Whitman County Auditor Sandra Jamison said the final conclusion from USPS is that “we are unable to determine if or when the mail pieces were in possession of the Postal Service.”

“I wish I had a definitive answer as to the whereabouts of these missing ballots, but unfortunately, I do not,” Jamison said in a news release.

Prior to the Nov. 5 election, the auditor estimated 250 ballots, primarily to voters with P.O. boxes in the town of Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service in mid-October.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jamison said she confirmed from her third-party vendor that all of the Whitman County ballots were delivered to the Spokane plant.

“I worked diligently with Washington state’s USPS and had direct conversations with the executive plant manager in Spokane,” the auditor said. “He assured me that there were no missing ballots at his plant, and that none of the surrounding USPS facilities reported any wayward Whitman County ballots.”

Jamison said the missing ballots were an unfortunate event, but she believes it was isolated. Prior to the Nov. 5 election, she hasn’t had any major issues with the vote-by-mail system.

“My staff and I were able to provide replacement ballots for the majority of those voters who did not initially receive their ballot,” Jamison said. “We did so quickly and efficiently and were appreciative of those who reached out to us.”

Related
Local NewsMar. 5
Schweitzer voices support for Canada, Mexico
Local NewsMar. 5
Moscow looking at co-op to buy properties
Local NewsMar. 5
Bill would dramatically affect Medicaid
Local NewsMar. 5
Huge tax break heads to governor
Related
Idaho mulls banning pot for good
Local NewsMar. 5
Idaho mulls banning pot for good
Sperber picked as Lewiston superintendent
Local NewsMar. 4
Sperber picked as Lewiston superintendent
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice bill
Local NewsMar. 4
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice bill
Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote
Local NewsMar. 4
Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote
Trump orders increased logging
Local NewsMar. 4
Trump orders increased logging
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Local NewsMar. 4
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
Local NewsMar. 4
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsMar. 4
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy