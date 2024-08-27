Missing Whitman County ballots remain a mystery

The U.S. Postal Service released its report on hundreds of missing ballots in Whitman County, but an “extensive investigation” didn’t yield any answers.

On Tuesday, Whitman County Auditor Sandra Jamison said the final conclusion from USPS is that “we are unable to determine if or when the mail pieces were in possession of the Postal Service.”

“I wish I had a definitive answer as to the whereabouts of these missing ballots, but unfortunately, I do not,” Jamison said in a news release.

Prior to the Nov. 5 election, the auditor estimated 250 ballots, primarily to voters with P.O. boxes in the town of Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service in mid-October.