More questions arise during solar energy workshop

Whitman County is working to create a solar energy and battery storage ordinance.

Whitman County Commissioners joined the planning commission Wednesday night to discuss how much influence the county has in renewable energy projects.

While no action was taken, the organizations had conversations about concerns residents have raised and the county’s priorities.

The planning commission is aiming to build a code the county can stand by for generations to come, the commissioners said.

County Planner Alan Thomson said capital use permits and the Washington State Environmental Policy Act give a large amount of authority to the county. He said if the issue goes to the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council — an alternative process established by the state that overrides local zoning codes and county review processes — the county loses its influence.

Commissioner Art Swannack noted this may change in the years to come. He said the state will receive new leadership with Gov. Jay Inslee’s departure, and there’s conversations if the council is even constitutional.