Local NewsFebruary 17, 2025

More snow for mountains and prairies; rain in valleys

Monday could see heavy snow at higher elevations around the Inland Northwest

Eric Barker avatar
Eric Barker
A person in Pullman walks the street while snow falls on Friday. More snow is expected Sunday evening and Monday at higher elevations around the region.
A person in Pullman walks the street while snow falls on Friday. More snow is expected Sunday evening and Monday at higher elevations around the region.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Camas Prairie, Clearwater Mountains and the Palouse could see significant snowfall on Monday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

The snow will likely start Sunday night and then intensify by Monday morning.

“During the day we are expecting the heaviest snow to occur,” said Jen Kitsmiller at the agency’s Missoula office. “We are looking at a prolonged period going into Monday night and Tuesday morning of continued moderate to heavy snow.”

The forecast calls for 7 to 10 inches of snow on the Camas Prairie and 3 to 6 inches on the Palouse. The Blue Mountains, Weippe Prairie and Lolo Pass could get a foot or more of snow.

Steve Bodnar, a forecaster at Spokane, said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and other areas under 1,880 feet in elevation are likely to see more rain than snow.

“We can’t rule out that there will be some snow but it will be falling with above-freezing temperatures,” he said.

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 40s and maybe even the 50s at lower elevations by the weekend and stay warm into the early part of next week. Bodnar said there is a chance, if the warm weather comes with rain, for small streams to rise rapidly.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com

