BOISE — When House Bill 93 — the $50 million school choice tax credit bill — was sent to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's office, the office's main phone line was set up to receive input on whether constituents thought he should sign or veto it. Little signed the bill last Thursday.

More than 86% of those who provided input, by call and email, asked Little to veto the bill, according to numbers provided by Little's office over the weekend.

There were 32,366 requests for a veto and 5,091 asking him to sign the bill.

"Gov. Little considers a variety of factors in weighing his decision on any bill that reaches his desk," Little's Press Secretary Joan Varsek wrote in an email.