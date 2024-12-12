Sections
Local News
December 12, 2024

More than a dozen break-ins reported on Military Hill

A gun, vehicle registrations, credit cards stolen during a string of vehicle burglaries Tuesday night in Pullman

Emily Pearce
Pullman

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is investigating a series of car burglaries Tuesday night on Military Hill.

The local agency received 10 reports of more than a dozen vehicles being broken into. Police logs show the prowls took place on Dillon, Thomas and Robert streets, along with Ridgeline, Turner and Lamont drives.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said several items were stolen, including a Taurus 9mm handgun, vehicle registrations, credit cards and cash.

The police logs indicate most of the vehicles stolen from were unlocked.

Breshears would like to remind the public to park in well-lit and visible areas; to make sure the car is locked and windows are rolled up; and ensure valuables or personal items are removed from the vehicle or kept out of sight.

He recommends not storing firearms in vehicles or leaving them unattended. Guns are a highly targeted item, he added, because of how easily they can be traded or converted into money.

Breshears mentioned in Washington it is illegal to leave a firearm in an unsecured location and such incidents could result in criminal charges. He said if it’s used in a crime, it can be tied back to the owner who could face civil penalties.

The law enforcement agency is asking residents with security cameras to check if any footage might identify the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information related to the case can contact the department by calling (509) 334-0802.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

