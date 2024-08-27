More veterans studying medicine at Wazzu than at other universities

SPOKANE — Washington State University enrolls more veterans and military members in the medical field than other institutions.
The university said in a news release Friday the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has 10 times as many medical students with military experience than the national average.
At the college, 24 of 320 current medical students are a part of the military, or 7.8%. On a national level, veterans only make up 0.72% of the more than 90,000 students who have enrolled into medical school in the past four years.
The college will be honoring students with military service this Veterans Day, recognizing the diverse skills and experience they bring to the practice of medicine.