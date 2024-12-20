Moscow-based homeless shelter looking for new home

MOSCOW — Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow is looking for a new home for its daytime homeless shelter.

Family Promise operates the shelter out of the Jeff and Becky Martin Wellness Center, which has been owned by Gritman Medical Center since 2007.

The building on Palouse River Drive was built in 1957 and has significant infrastructure and maintenance problems, according to Gritman.

As a result, Gritman is planning to close its pool facility in the Martin Wellness Center in January. The hospital said in a news release that the pool is used for wellness classes and exercise by 85 people.

Gritman already moved nonswimming classes out of that building in August and into its facility on the 400 block of South Jackson Street in Moscow.

Family Promise is also a tenant of the Martin Wellness Center and it opened a shelter there in 2013, Director Autumn Shafer told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.