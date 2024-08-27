Moscow council approves city shop project

MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council approved going forward with a $7.2 million upgrade to the city shop during its Monday meeting.

The council voted 5-1 to accept the lowest bid of $7.2 million from Oregon-based Wellens General Contractors. The city received seven bids ranging from $7.2 million to $11.2 million.

The city shop on Van Buren Street was built in 1968 and is where Moscow stores and maintains its fleet of vehicles and other equipment.

According to city staff, It is too small to accommodate Moscow’s employees and the number of vehicles in Moscow’s fleet. It has inadequate locker rooms, break rooms and restrooms. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said some of the workspaces are unsafe and it is also vulnerable to flooding during heavy rain events.

“It’s probably one of the most pressing needs that we face today,” Riddle said.

The construction project, which begins this coming spring, will include building a new 18,800-square-foot city shop building. Additionally, there will be some renovation work done on the existing structures that are meant to extend their lives by 20 to 30 years, including repairs to the roof and siding to prevent leaking. Construction is set to finish by the end of 2025.

Nearly half of the cost will be paid for by American Rescue Plan Act dollars that need to be allocated by the end of this year.