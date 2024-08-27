Sections
Local NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Moscow hosts meeting on East City Park stage

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The stage at East City Park sits behind caution tape as it prepares to undergo deconstruction Thursday in Moscow.
The stage at East City Park sits behind caution tape as it prepares to undergo deconstruction Thursday in Moscow.Anthony Kuipers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is inviting the public to an open house discussion regarding the East City Park stage 5-7 p.m. March 6 in the City Hall council chambers.

The city is working with Design West Architects to build a new stage for community events. The old stage deteriorated to the point that it had to be dismantled.

“The March 6 open house will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the resulting stage replacement project, view preliminary, conceptual design information, and share input on potential solutions,” the city announced in a news release.

