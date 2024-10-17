Moscow intersection closed for construction

MOSCOW — The intersection of Farm Road and West A Street in Moscow will remain closed to traffic until Nov. 2 while construction is taking place.
According to the City of Moscow, this closure is necessary for the demolition and reconstruction of the existing street islands, as well as utility tie-ins and paving.
This intersection will provide access to the new Home Depot store that is also under construction.
During the street project, residents and businesses can expect road closures, detours and possible delays near this location.
For questions about this private development project, contact the City of Moscow Community Development Department.