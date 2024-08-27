Sections
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Colin Briggs
Colin Briggs
Mike Uhling
Mike Uhling

Teachers from Moscow and Lewiston are being honored by the University of Idaho and will be celebrated during the Vandal football game Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

Lena Whitmore Elementary School physical education teacher Colin Briggs and Sacajawea Middle School electives teacher Mike Uhling are among six Idaho teachers to receive the 2024 Vandal Outstanding Educator Award.

According to a UI news release, they were nominated by UI students for “making a lasting impact, inspiring a love for learning, encouraging students to reach their full potential and shaping their personal and academic growth.”

In addition to his P.E. classes, Briggs coordinates Moscow events like the annual swim unit and track meets. He also mentors future teachers at the UI and leads programs such as the GQ Club for boys at Lena Whitmore Elementary.

Uhling teaches keyboarding applications, coding and graphic design. The UI news release says Uhling is known “for his infectious school spirit and personal connection with students.”

He has been an educator for 30 years and has inspired many students to pursue teaching careers, according to the UI.

