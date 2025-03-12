Moscow man, 98, dies in one-vehicle crash Tuesday

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, sustained severe injuries in the crash and died at the scene, according to the news release. He was wearing his seatbelt. Next of kin have been notified.

U.S. 95 was shut down following the crash, and after 30 minutes one lane was reopened to allow for alternating traffic to pass. The highway reopened for regular travel an hour after the incident, according to the news release.

The Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Moscow Fire & EMS and the Idaho Transportation Department responded.