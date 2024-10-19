Moscow man given probation for child pornography crimes

MOSCOW — A 67-year-old Moscow man convicted of two counts of charges related to possessing child pornography was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday.

Latah County District Judge John Judge suspended Nathaniel Pava’s 10-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.

Pava was charged in December 2023, months after police raided his home and found pornographic images on his computer.

Pava immediately sought treatment and will continue with his counseling. Judge said he does not believe Pava is a threat to the community and cited evaluations that showed Pava is a low risk to reoffend.

Pava and his attorney Robyn McPherson spoke about how Pava was a victim of abuse during his youth. Pava said the counseling he has received since his arrest has improved his mental health and healed an “old wound that was never treated.” Pava also said he deleted all social media and internet chats since his arrest.