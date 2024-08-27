Moscow mayor says he won’r run for reelection

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge gave his final state of the city address Wednesday, which detailed concerns about property taxes, updates on construction projects, and information on a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Bettge announced he will not run for reelection as he addressed community members during a Moscow Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Best Western Plus University Inn.

When talking about the city budget, the mayor lamented the small amount of property taxes the city receives relative to its population. Half of Moscow is exempt from property taxes and he said the city will only receive $7.7 million in property taxes in 2025. The Moscow Police Department alone costs $7.4 million to run, he said.

He said Idaho’s tax laws that limit the amount of property tax revenue the city receives is “an albatross around our neck.”

Bettge said homeowners are paying an unequal share of the property tax burden in Moscow. He said homeowners pay 71% of the property taxes in the city while commercial properties only pay 29%. The tax burden used to be split evenly in the early 2000s, he said.

Bettge said Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, recently introduced a bill in the Idaho Legislature to bump up the homeowner’s tax deduction from $125,000 to $225,000, but that got shot down. Bettge encouraged people to reach out to lawmakers and ask them to support a higher tax deduction.

Moscow can expect at least two noteworthy commercial properties this year, with the opening of a Home Depot store and a new Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is moving out of the University of Idaho Student Union Building and into the former Sangria restaurant building in the Palouse Mall parking lot.