Moscow officials tiffed with county over jail problems

MOSCOW — The Moscow City Council expressed frustration with Latah County leadership Monday over the recent news that the county jail may be at risk of closing.

“I think this is bad leadership that we’re seeing from the county,” said Councilor Drew Davis.

Problems that were identified in a recent Moscow Volunteer Fire Department inspection of the jail triggered an Oct. 8 county meeting where Latah County Sheriff’s Office officials spoke to the Latah County Commissioners about the future of the 51-year-old jail.

Sheriff Richard Skiles and Chief Deputy Tim Besst told the commissioners the county faces the expensive choice of fixing the jail to keep it up to code, or build a new facility. If the jail has to close for these reasons, inmates would have to be transported to another jail facility during construction.

Moscow City Supervisor Bill Belknap told the City Council on Monday that the sheriff’s office is working with Nez Perce County Detention Center on a contract to book inmates in the Lewiston facility if that need arises.

This concerns the Moscow Police Department, whose officers would likely have to travel two hours round trip to Lewiston and back every time it transports and books a prisoner in jail, Belknap said. Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies would also face the same problem.

This would leave an already short-staffed Moscow Police Department with fewer officers on duty patrolling the city. Belknap said sometimes there are only three officers on a shift, and the city faces public safety risks if it loses one of those officers every time an inmate needs to be transported to Lewiston.

Belknap said Moscow police make approximately 250 arrests per year.

Belknap said Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger estimates transporting inmates to Nez Perce County would cost an extra $30,000 a year.

Belknap said the long-term solution is to increase staffing so there are always four to five officers on a shift, which would cost the city approximately $375,000 per year.

Moscow officials may consider providing financial assistance to keep the Latah County Jail open to avoid this dilemma, Belknap said.

City councilors expressed their anger regarding misleading information coming from the county.

According to information provided by Belknap, the scope of problems found during the fire inspection was not as extensive as the sheriff’s office made it seem during the Oct. 8 meeting.