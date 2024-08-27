Moscow people’s march and rally scheduled for Jan. 18

Local residents are organizing a People’s March and Rally in Moscow to coincide with similar marches across the country Jan. 18.

The march will start at 2 p.m. at City Hall and end at East City Park where there will be speakers.

The National People’s March is a demonstration to support a myriad of social and political issues that have been supported by previous Women’s March demonstrations.

Bans Off Moscow is helping organize the local march. Local Rev. Elizabeth Stevens is one of the organizers and she said the march is about fighting forms of oppression.

“Our newly elected leaders at both the state and national level have made it clear that they intend to dismantle structures that support people of color and LGBTQIA+ folks, intentions we are already seeing realized in the (Idaho State Board of Education) decision to eliminate (diversity, equity and inclusion) programming at universities,” she said in an email to the Daily News.