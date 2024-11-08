Sections
Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Moscow’s Orchid Awards set for next week

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
MOSCOW — The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission is hosting the 2024 Orchid Awards at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1912 Center’s Lecompte Auditorium.

The Orchid Awards recognize “outstanding examples of historic preservation and stewardship in the community,” according to a City of Moscow news release.

The award recipients include the Latah County Historical Society for repairing the McConnell Mansion; Evan and Leslie Wilson for restoring the “Seven Gables” house at 325 N. Polk St.; and Cynthia King for “outstanding public service on the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission”

The Orchid Awards event is free and open to the public.

