Moses Lake man accused of Colfax burglary pleads not guilty

COLFAX — Hunter Grant, 25, the Moses Lake man who’s accused of last week’s Colfax burglary, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.

Court documents say deputies were called Nov. 29 to a residence on North Cedar Street in Colfax. A neighbor told police he saw a man wearing a full face-covering mask placing a generator into his car.

The witness was able to record the license plate of the vehicle as it drove away.

Authorities searched the area and were unable to locate the vehicle. Court documents show law enforcement determined a detached garage on the property was entered without permission and a generator was stolen from inside.