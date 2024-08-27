Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025

Bryan Kohberger’s jury trial has been rescheduled to start Aug. 11, 2025, and run through Nov. 7 later that year.

Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler filed his revised schedule for the Moscow quadruple murder case Tuesday.

Kohberger’s trial was previously scheduled to begin in early June 2025, per an order from Latah County District Judge John Judge.

Kohberger’s case has since moved to Ada County with Hippler as the newly assigned judge. Hippler shared concerns during a Sept. 26 hearing that a summer trial would be difficult for jurors with children who are out of school.

Hippler said he was considering moving the trial’s start date to May or September 2025. Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor argued for starting the trial later in the year because her team is still sorting through evidence in the case.