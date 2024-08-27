Sections
Local News
October 10, 2024

Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025

Ada County judge sets Aug. 11, 2025, as new start datefor Kohberger case

Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Bryan Kohberger’s jury trial has been rescheduled to start Aug. 11, 2025, and run through Nov. 7 later that year.

Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler filed his revised schedule for the Moscow quadruple murder case Tuesday.

Kohberger’s trial was previously scheduled to begin in early June 2025, per an order from Latah County District Judge John Judge.

Kohberger’s case has since moved to Ada County with Hippler as the newly assigned judge. Hippler shared concerns during a Sept. 26 hearing that a summer trial would be difficult for jurors with children who are out of school.

Hippler said he was considering moving the trial’s start date to May or September 2025. Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor argued for starting the trial later in the year because her team is still sorting through evidence in the case.

She also said a mitigation expert they hired for their defense recently died, and it will take time for the expert’s replacement to finish their work.

In the order Hippler filed Wednesday, he said each day of the trial will start at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m. The trial will run Mondays through Fridays, but some weeks may be shortened depending on other obligations of the court.

Kohberger’s defense team filed motions to strike the death penalty in this case in early September. The deadline for the prosecution to respond is today. A hearing on the matter will be held Nov. 7.

Kohberger’s team must turn in all of its discovery by Jan. 9.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 2022 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

