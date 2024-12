The Caroling Caravan sings at one of its stops Saturday in Lewiston in its 25th year of caroling at houses of elders, family and friends. The caravan was started by Amy and Dave Bond and has become a tradition for the family. Each house they visited received a gift basket consisting of homemade treats, huckleberry jam, hot and spicy and regular Chex Mix, cake pops, candy bars, cookies, two oranges and peanut butter finger bars. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Caroling Caravan sings at one of their stops as Marilou Dietz receives a gift basket Saturday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The traditional selfie is taken of the Caroling Caravan Group Saturday in Lewiston before they depart. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Kellan McCarthy, 2, receives a present as his parents Trevor and Abigail McCarthy look on and hold Jamison McCarthy, 3 weeks, on the first stop of the Caroling Caravan Saturday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune