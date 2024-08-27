MVSD 244: Final deconsolidation vote moves to Wednesday

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 will hold an additional public hearing Wednesday regarding deconsolidation.

Due to a question about posting notices of the meetings, the decision was made to hold an extra hearing, followed by a board vote on the deconsolidation plan. The draft plan was unanimously approved by the board of trustees at the October meeting.

“(This special meeting to vote and additional hearing) are being held to ensure that we have fully met the requirements. We were advised by the attorney to hold another hearing with additional posting,” explained superintendent Alica Holthaus.

The Wednesday meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Grangeville High School Library. After the meeting is called to order and the pledge recited, the board will take input from patrons. Hearings have already been held in Grangeville Oct. 17, in Elk City Oct. 22 and in Kooskia Oct. 23.

“The decision is the last thing on the agenda before adjourning,” Holthaus said.

All hearings have been or will be recorded and, if the board passes a final deconsolidation plan, will be sent to the State Board of Education as part of the testimony information to go with the plan.

Deadline to get the plan to the Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE) is Nov. 14 in order for them to consider the plan that — if approved by ISBE — will be placed on the May 2025 ballot.

“At that point, it would be up to our communities, but it is a two-pronged vote,” explained Holthaus. “It would have to be approved by the entire school district and then the smaller of the two proposed new school districts.” The newly proposed districts are Clearwater Valley School District 245 and Grangeville School District 246; CV is the smaller of the two.

The deconsolidation plan plus a map of the proposed new districts is available at sd244.org, under the “Board of Trustees” tab, then “Deconsolidation information.”

Should the choice pass the voters, two new school boards would be formed with trustees approved by the state. During the next election cycle, trustees would then follow that process to be elected. For a period, both boards would work together to form the new districts.

“We have written in the plan for a two-year process, because this is not an easy issue and there is a lot to navigate through,” Holthaus said at the October board meeting.

— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday