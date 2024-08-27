MVSD 244: No more open town hall discussions

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

KOOSKIA — Upon advice from their attorney, Mountain View School District 244 will no longer offer “town hall” discussions before the monthly board meetings.

“I would encourage the board to figure out a way we can have a bidirectional public discussion,” patron Marvin Wong of Grangeville stated during the public comment session at the Sept. 19 meeting in Kooskia. “This kind of discussion with questions and answers is especially important for the community to understand what’s going on.”

The board chairperson does have the ability to speak to the audience at will while still following Idaho open meeting law; however, MVSD is conducting its business meeting in a public setting and has a specific procedure in place to do so. They allow for patrons to sign up and speak for three minutes at the beginning of each meeting, but do not generally respond. When new board members were sworn in at the January meeting, the board began trying the 30-minute unofficial town hall discussion before the start of each meeting.

“The board of trustees won’t typically respond, but I can and will,” superintendent Alica Holthaus responded to Wong.

She explained a process is already in place, developed by Idaho’s open meeting law requirements.

“There are multiple paths because we do value input from the public,” Holthaus emphasized. She reiterated the public comment session is one avenue while requesting an item to be placed on the agenda is another. “As far as a two-way conversation, the board has hired someone to be their representative and that’s my position.”

She encouraged patrons to contact her with any questions.

“If I don’t have an answer — and I guarantee I won’t have all of them — I will find it,” she stated.

She tried to explain it is not fair to the public if the board discusses with patrons items that are not on the agenda, as it does not give them an equal chance to be present for a specific topic.

Patron Roger Kenyon thanked Holthaus for her “willingness to dialogue” with the public.

Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday

CBS reports on Howard murder — ‘People got to hear what actually happened’

KAMIAH — The path to justice took three years for a former state trooper to be convicted and sentenced for the murder of his wife. Now the story of this incident — involving the death of a former Kamiah resident — and subsequent investigation is laid out in a “48 Hours” report on CBS.

“The Bathtub Murder of Kendy Howard” premiered Saturday, Sept. 28, on the CBS Television Network and is available for streaming on Paramount+.